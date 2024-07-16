Up to 33 degrees every day!
The heatwave continues: how to stay cool
Temperatures above 30 degrees, no cooling off in the evening and at night - every day. What sun worshippers enjoy is a problem for many others. How to keep a cool head despite the heat.
The heat has come to stay: The sunny and hot weather continues on Tuesday. Although a few mighty cumulus clouds will appear in the sky in the afternoon, the meteorologists at GeoSphere Austria are hardly expecting any thunderstorms. Heat thunderstorms are most likely to form towards the evening - from the Tauern mountains via the Gurktal Alps to the Pack. Highs on Tuesday will be between 30 and 34 degrees.
The weather will look similar a day later: After clouds in the morning, especially in the northern areas of our province, it will be clear and sunny everywhere. Later in the afternoon, there may be isolated thunderstorms over the mountains.
It will remain sunny and hot towards the weekend. The risk of thunderstorms will steadily increase - but it will mostly remain dry.
What heat does to the body
Due to the high temperatures, the country's heat protection plan has been active since the end of June - and rightly so, as heat can have unpleasant effects on the body. The weather experts at GeoSphere warn of "weakness, headaches, muscle cramps, confusion, dizziness, loss of consciousness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea".
In order to respond to this "not insignificant strain on the circulation" according to health officer Beate Prettner, the warning level for the Carinthia heat protection plan was activated. What does that mean exactly?
Almost 900 facilities throughout the state - mainly hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, rescue organizations and childcare facilities - can follow special recommendations and specific behavioral measures.
The Austrian Pensioners' Association (PVÖ), for example, is calling on people to give their bodies sufficient rest and cooling off on such hot days. "Moist compresses, foot baths in the bathtub or a large bowl and arm baths in the sink provide refreshment. The house or apartment should also be darkened to keep the heat outside," are the PVÖ's tips.
How to protect yourself from the heat
In general - and not just for senior citizens - it makes sense to drink enough water, avoid alcohol and heavy physical work and wear light clothing.
- Avoid direct sunlight and sealed areas (e.g. city centers)
- Protect children, the elderly and the weak or sick from the sun
- Draw curtains, lower the blinds; only open windows in the early hours of the morning or at night!
- If possible: avoid strenuous exertion or physical work
- Wear airy clothing; protect your head with appropriate headgear
- Take a cool shower or bath
- Avoid heavy food and alcohol
- Drink two to three liters of liquid (water, tea, unsweetened juices, etc.) per day
- Further tips are available from the Ministry of Health on the free hotline 0800 880 800.
Even if a cold beer tastes good, alcohol should be avoided in the heat - better alternatives are tap water, unsweetened teas or highly diluted juices. Our clothing also helps us to stay "cool": Airy clothes, light colors, natural fabrics and sun hats help.
The midday heat should generally be avoided. If you have to do something outdoors, do it in the morning or evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
