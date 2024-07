Drunk Styrian fled from police in his car

Officers from the Gratwein police station had been carrying out speed measurements in Gratkorn shortly before 10 p.m. when they noticed the 32-year-old's vehicle. As the man was traveling at excessive speed, they tried to stop him. However, the driver accelerated. After a pursuit, they were able to stop him and had the man, who they had noticed several times before, take a breathalyzer test: This revealed a "massive impairment". The Styrian had to abandon the vehicle.