“That was an embarrassing own goal by the SPÖ”

"Krone": Is Vienna Airport on the brink of a record summer?

Günther Ofner: Yes, the desire to travel is back. Austrians are treating themselves to a nice vacation thanks to higher incomes and pensions, and we are expecting very good figures. Vienna saw an increase of 7.9 percent in the first half of the year. With 113,000 passengers, June 28 was the busiest travel day in history.