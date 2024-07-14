After the "occupation"
“Do our laws not apply to Sinti and Roma?”
After recent Roma "occupations" of meadows, popular anger is boiling because "they" have all the rights. However, there is also a lack of effective action against locals who camp on other people's land. But that is about to change.
They usually travel in caravans of between ten and 50 motorhomes, most of which are luxurious and well-equipped. "A Capo explained to me that the car is their home, which they naturally make as nice as possible," says police spokesman Fritz Grundnig from his negotiations with Sinti and Roma. Incidentally, these can only be conducted with the "mayor", "the others generally don't talk to strangers, some are even openly hostile".
In many cases, the cars have French or Belgian license plates, and the people usually keep their heads above water financially by selling carpets or household goods. If there are any crimes, they are rarely of a criminal nature. Trouble is caused by people on the move who set up camp along thoroughfares if they do so on other people's land without permission. Causing damage. Or tapping into water and electricity and perhaps even massively endangering flora and fauna. As well as leaving mountains of garbage behind them, which then have to be disposed of at the expense of the general public.
Since recent reports about the Roma who set up camp on the meadow of a model flying club in Dobl-Zwaring, the public's emotions have been running high. Tenor: Do our laws not apply to the traveling people? Are we already completely powerless in our own country? Why are illegal campers allowed to do what locals are strictly forbidden to do? Comments like: "I once had to pay for illegal camping in the forest. And unfortunately you can't do anything about them?" - "Unfortunately, we are just more ridiculous and helpless" - "But if I park wrong for two minutes, then . . ." you read in online forums.
The issue is extremely complex. There is simply a lack of clear guidance. And it also falls into several areas, such as the Security Police Act and civil law. The tenor of the police is that they can intervene and file charges - but there is a lack of implementation.
Expulsion is virtually impossible - where do you expel such car hooligans? An action for trespassing can be brought against the Roma - but it would be difficult, if not impossible, to serve the "itinerant people" with changing whereabouts. What's more, locals could not automatically be evicted if they are camping in the wild. Instead, they could also be subject to such a complaint. This can then also be served as standard. . .
"And that can be really, really expensive," says Daniela Grabovac, Head of the Anti-Discrimination Office in Graz. She sees the problem as a fundamental one: "We don't have the means to combat wild camping! Unlike in Vienna or Salzburg, we don't have any legal regulations. Such a law would clear the lines and prevent a lot of conflict, affecting Sinti and Roma, but everyone in general." The Salzburg Campsite Act, for example, clearly states that camping outside campsites can be prohibited by the mayor.
So far, there has been no known case that would have given cause for this
LH Christopher Drexler zur Frage, warum wir keine bessere Handhabe gegen wildes Campen in der Steiermark haben
Such a regulation is left to the federal states - and why don't we have one? "Because so far there has been no known case that would have given rise to this and no such request has been made to the provincial governor," says Governor Christopher Drexler's office. But this is not the way forward. "Simply taking over other people's land is completely unacceptable. No matter who these people are. The incidents of the last few days have shown that the existing regulations are not enough. There needs to be a clear framework, which we will now create from the state side."
The FPÖ is also clearly calling for this. As does Daniela Grabovac. Of course - even the governor's office does not dare to estimate how long something like this will take to implement. . .
No protection for protected animals
Two of the cases that caused outrage: in April, an official veterinarian, who had come to a Styrian Roma "branch" with the police, ordered the removal of a Chihuahua baby. Because it was "far too small to be separated from its mother, was frightened and did not appear healthy". What followed this clear statement from the authorities is enough to make any law-abiding citizen go into a rage. Because campers then threatened to defend themselves with "fists and punches", the authorities left again. And without the puppy!
The occupation of a meadow in Gerasdorf (Lower Austria), which is inhabited by strictly protected ground squirrels, also caused outrage. "If you park there with just one tire, you'll get a fine," said a local resident. Well, the Roma came with around 50 heavy vehicles, dead animals are said to have been lying by the side of the road, their underground tunnel system was crushed - but it was still impossible to get rid of them!
