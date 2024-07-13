Land under water: Heavy rain in the Vorarlberg Rhine Valley

Rhine forelands also under water

A peak discharge of around 1000 cubic meters of water per second was expected on the Rhine on Saturday morning. The protective dams on the Rhine are designed for 3000 cubic meters, which corresponds to a 100-year flood event. Nevertheless, the forelands on the Austrian side from Lustenau to the mouth of the Rhine have been closed. "The population is asked not to stay near the Rhine so as not to hinder the work of the emergency services. Also for reasons of personal safety, Rhine dams, foreland and especially the inner weirs should be avoided," it said.