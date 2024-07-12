"Worrying"
This is how close the FPÖ leadership is to the far right
SOS-Mitmensch has documented many connections between the Freedom Party and right-wing extremism from 2014 to 2024. 90 high-ranking Blue Party members from Herbert Kickl downwards were named in the report - a total of 200 links were identified.
"Worrying" is the conclusion of Alexander Pollack, spokesperson for SOS Mitmensch. His organization has compiled a comprehensive study on the relationship between the FPÖ and right-wing radicalism. It is a list of documented cases. In the study period from 2014 to 2024, 90 people were identified, some of them high-ranking Blue Party members, who had a total of 200 links to right-wing extremist scenes.
Prominent names
Among them: Head Herbert Kickl, EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky, General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker, the third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer, Upper Austria's Vice President Manfred Haimbuchner and Lower Austria's Deputy President Udo Landbauer. It is about active memberships in right-wing extremist groups, joint appearances and networking meetings with right-wing extremists, the financial support of right-wing extremist media such as "Info direkt" or "Wochenblick", guest contributions in the "Aula" and lucrative contracts with people from the right-wing extremist scene.
One key aspect is the proximity to the Identitarians, who are monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in both Germany and Austria. Pollack: "It shows that the FPÖ, from the top of the party downwards, goes to considerable lengths to actively strengthen circles that are classified as a threat to the constitution."
No differentiation from Identitarians
For example, there was a meeting between the Freedom Youth of Upper Austria and Matthias Helferich: a German right-wing extremist who smugly describes himself as "the friendly face of National Socialism". Even the AfD is considering an expulsion procedure. According to Pollack, the FPÖ is deeply rooted in the radical right-wing milieu, and this is now also demonstratively displayed. There is no differentiation from the Identitarians.
In fact, a visit by the well-known German right-wing radical Götz Kubitschek in November 2023 caused quite a stir: This did not take place at a German nationalist fraternity, but highly officially in the rooms of the FPÖ parliamentary club. Pollack sees the study as a contribution to "sensitizing the population and calling for vigilance."
However, the FPÖ's right-wing bias has not done it much harm so far. It has been consistently ahead in the polls for many months. The party did not want to comment on this study when asked. There was nothing new in it that had not already been reported indignantly by SOS Mitmensch.
