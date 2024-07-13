Exclusive technology
Experience virtual anatomy in a whole new way at the JKU
The Johannes Kepler University Linz has revolutionized virtual anatomy with the so-called medSPACE. Students and professors are enthusiastic about the new teaching method. People from all over the world come to Linz just to see this new technology.
The subject of anatomy is a headache for many students and is not always very popular. But things are different at the Johannes Kepler University: "My 'Virtual Anatomy' lecture was ranked as the most popular by the students," says Franz Fellner, Head of the Department of Virtual Morphology, proudly.
He teaches this subject to medical students on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the so-called medSPACE. Previously, virtual anatomy was taught using a standard CT scanner.
Unique technology
However, the new technology has been available at the JKU's MedCampus since 2021: human organs are shown on a screen in 3D perspective. Fellner explains: "The special thing is that previously you could only view organs in the macroscopic range. But now it's even possible to view them microscopically. Something like this has only been possible at the JKU so far. People from all over the world come to Linz just to have a look."
Advantages for students
The advantages for the students are obvious: "In the past, we only looked at organs macroscopically in class and later had to put individual parts under the microscope. Now the medSPACE gives them a much better understanding of anatomy."
Fellner is also looking ambitiously to the future: "From the fall, my lectures will even be transmitted to a server for the 560 medical students in Graz."
Interview with human medicine student Agnes Kraxberger:
"Krone": What is special about studying human medicine at the JKU?
Agnes Kra xberger: The practice-oriented structure of the program. We learn medical skills in small groups right from the start. We start with taking blood pressure and drawing blood, and later all the clinical examinations of the individual specialties.
"Krone": How have you benefited from JKU medSPACE during your studies?
Agnes Kraxberger: It gives you a much better spatial sense of how the anatomical structures relate to each other in 3D. This helps when learning from books, but also as a doctor when operating and looking at CT and MRI images.
"Krone": What tips do you have for prospective medical students?
Agnes Kraxberger: Never lose sight of the big picture. The realization that I am fulfilling my dream of being a doctor by studying and that I can help other people has already got me through some stressful exam phases.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
