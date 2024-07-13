Experience virtual anatomy in a whole new way at the JKU

Interview with human medicine student Agnes Kraxberger:

"Krone": What is special about studying human medicine at the JKU?

Agnes Kra xberger: The practice-oriented structure of the program. We learn medical skills in small groups right from the start. We start with taking blood pressure and drawing blood, and later all the clinical examinations of the individual specialties.

"Krone": How have you benefited from JKU medSPACE during your studies?

Agnes Kraxberger: It gives you a much better spatial sense of how the anatomical structures relate to each other in 3D. This helps when learning from books, but also as a doctor when operating and looking at CT and MRI images.

"Krone": What tips do you have for prospective medical students?

Agnes Kraxberger: Never lose sight of the big picture. The realization that I am fulfilling my dream of being a doctor by studying and that I can help other people has already got me through some stressful exam phases.