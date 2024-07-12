No end in sight: the country struggles with masses of water

Person trapped by flood water

In Maria Lankowitz, one person is said to have been trapped by floodwater and suffered injuries, according to the Red Cross. In some areas in western Styria, the power was out. At around 8 p.m., a powerful thunderstorm cell had also discharged from the west around Judenburg and Knittelfeld. This led to flooding in the Fohnsdorf and Spielberg areas. There were several mudslides, flooding of cellars and underpasses in the municipality of Spielberg, as well as in Kleinlobming.