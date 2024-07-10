Wider Saalach takes on masses of water

The horror scenarios from Bavaria in June are still omnipresent: while a few years ago it was still pouring around 50 liters per hour in heavy rain in our region, the 200 liter mark was broken there. And experts are not predicting any improvement in the amount of water - on the contrary. "The main focus now is on ensuring that we go the extra mile in flood protection," said ÖVP provincial councillor Sepp Schwaiger during a site inspection in Wals-Siezenheim. The plan is not to build even higher protective structures and dams against future climate disasters, but to create floodplains, side arms in the course of the river and new gravel islands. In the event of a catastrophe, water masses should flow more slowly along the Salzach.