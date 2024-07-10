New inspection report
Fire inferno in Graz: mishaps, mishaps and mishaps!
After the fatal fire at the Stern restaurant on New Year's Eve, the internal audit department of Graz City Council investigated whether any mistakes were made by officials. Five employees are under investigation. Now the final report is out - and the city has to admit mistakes. The "Krone" knows the details.
The new year began with a shock in Graz: on New Year's Eve, a devastating fire broke out in the well-known city center pub Stern, which claimed the life of a young woman. 20 people were injured, some of them seriously. A tragedy that could have legal repercussions - especially as fire safety violations and deficiencies in the escape routes are being investigated. The public prosecutor's office is investigating at full speed, as spokesman Arnold Rumpold confirms. However, concrete results are still pending.
The public prosecutor's office is also targeting five employees of the city council who work for the fire police and the building and facilities authority. The mayor also wanted to know whether they were guilty of misconduct with regard to checks in the bar. Elke Kahr (KPÖ) therefore activated the internal audit department, which spent months digging through files and conducting interviews. The final report is now available.
Municipal Director Martin Haidvogl and Josef Zeiler, Head of Internal Audit, gave the details at City Hall. First of all: according to their verdict, errors were not "causal for the origin and spread of the fire in the restaurant", meaning it could not have been prevented. Nevertheless, there were blatant control deficiencies on the part of the authority - corresponding "Steirerkrone" reports are thus confirmed.
The last documented fire inspection took place on April 20, 2017. On November 12, 2020, the bar was then subjected to an inspection by the trade authorities, which also included a fire safety inspection. However, as this is not considered an official fire inspection from a legal perspective, the legally prescribed period of four years was exceeded. Mistake number 1!
Mistake number 2 was made by a referee: during the inspection of the Stern in 2020, defects were found that the owner should have rectified. However, the authorities did not check whether he actually complied with this obligation - because the act was literally "shelved": "Due to an oversight by the officer, the other outstanding points were not called in."
According to the report, the bar manager also failed to fulfill numerous orders: among other things, he did not submit a required certificate for the bar's electrical systems and also neglected to submit diagrams of escape routes. The emergency exit lighting in the basement was missing. In general, too few fire protection inspections are carried out in Graz.
Municipal director Haidvogl even speaks of a "domino of errors" that has been set in motion. And announces closer inspections of restaurants and "the fastest possible processing of the backlog of fire inspections": "We are taking a closer look!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.