Fire inferno in Graz: mishaps, mishaps and mishaps!

The new year began with a shock in Graz: on New Year's Eve, a devastating fire broke out in the well-known city center pub Stern, which claimed the life of a young woman. 20 people were injured, some of them seriously. A tragedy that could have legal repercussions - especially as fire safety violations and deficiencies in the escape routes are being investigated. The public prosecutor's office is investigating at full speed, as spokesman Arnold Rumpold confirms. However, concrete results are still pending.