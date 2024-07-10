Simple trick saves a controversial rezoning

Make two out of one! That seems to be the winning formula of SPÖ mayor Klaus Kramesberger in Grünau. In the spring, he received a bitter rebuff when he tried to reclassify around 20 hectares of green space as building land on the outskirts of the village: "I was flabbergasted and assumed that it would be approved. After all, we urgently need building plots to stop the exodus caused by the construction of main residences," says the head of the village.