“Vienna is different to Salzburg”

The situation in the provincial capital is similar when it comes to stabbings among migrants. "However, people's subjective feeling of safety is of course different," says the police director. Increased police presence after incidents should improve this again. According to Rausch, there were no conspicuous incidents in Bischofshofen when an Albanian was almost beaten to death by seven young men. There is now an investigation group for juvenile delinquency. Prevention and education are also important issues.