Landes-Kultur GmbH
New head of finance: “Everyone is on fire for culture”
A "culture tanker" with 15 locations, is that scary? "No, you should never be," says Manfred Mandl, responsible for the finances of Landes-Kultur GmbH since July 1st, to the "Krone". He is currently gaining an overview - also in art: at the Schlossmuseum you can currently pull out your wallet and buy new art.
This is the first time that Manfred Mandl (42) has guided visitors through an exhibition at the Schlossmuseum in Linz. "I want to get to know the people here in the company, they are all passionate about culture. I'm just soaking it all up," says the newly appointed Commercial Director of OÖ Landes-Kultur GmbH (OÖ LKG).
Mandl has been in charge of finances since July 1, succeeding Isolde Perndl, as we reported. He says: "The company is in a stable position. The equity ratio is very solid."
Detailed planning is still ongoing
How will the exceptional year with major exhibitions such as Ai Weiwei in Bad Ischl or Pussy Riot in the Linz OK turn out? "I'm still looking into that. The next steps also concern the detailed planning for 2025." The exact timetable should be finalized by November.
Important world art in Linz
The Upper Austrian LKG has a total of 15 locations and 240 employees; the annual budget for 2024 is EUR 25.3 million. One of the summer highlights at the Linz venue is the solo show by Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova at the OK, which we have already reported on.
Her exhibition "Rage/Wut" not only presents "Putin's Ashes", but also haunting works that deal with resistance or the patriarchy.
In the Schlossmuseum, on the other hand, the focus is now on local art. Under the motto "Culture needs art", 102 positions are on display - the works can also be purchased and admission is free.
