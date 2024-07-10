Front gardens & Co: When Graz discovered green space

Today, the small green oases - whether front gardens, courtyards or home gardens - often serve another purpose: "People don't always think about it, but there are also many animals that live in the city or pass through it - and they need such spots in the urban space," says Betz. In addition, every tree and every green space also helps to cool the city in summer - especially in times of global warming. And: "Green spaces are also simply beautiful to look at. They are green balm for the soul."