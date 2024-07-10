Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pre- and home gardens

Front gardens & Co: When Graz discovered green space

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 11:00

How much green space does Graz need? This question has preoccupied the city for decades. But how long have home gardens, courtyards, parks and front gardens actually existed in the city? And how have they been used throughout history? The "Krone" asked the GrazMuseum, where an exhibition on the topic is currently on display.

comment0 Kommentare

The Austrian Museum Prize 2024 goes to the GrazMuseum. On Tuesday, Andrea Mayer, State Secretary for Art and Culture, announced in a press release that the most important Austrian museum prize had been awarded to Styria for the second time since it was founded in 2000 - the Admont Abbey Museum won the prize in 2005. In particular, the museum's openness and the way in which "art and urban history enter into a lively dialog with the public" was praised.

Current exhibition on courtyards and gardens
The most recent example of this work is a large exhibition on the discovery of green spaces in Graz: "It all began with industrialization," says Catalin Betz, curator of the exhibition "In Graz Gardens and Courtyards" at the GrazMuseum. "Between 1850 and 1900, the population of Graz tripled and the city grew beyond its former city walls - for example towards Geidorf, St. Leonhard and Jakomini."

Where once there were meadows and fields, suddenly villa districts and apartment blocks sprang up. "The many new industrial plants also made the city dirtier. This also increased the need to create small or large green oases in the city."

The city is growing - and people want green space
Initially, however, the focus was not so much on the feel-good factor: "Above all, it was about having space for kitchen gardens. The often poor people who came to Graz from rural areas because of the job opportunities wanted to be self-sufficient - with fruit and vegetables, for example." The new apartment blocks were therefore deliberately built in such a way that large inner courtyards were created to provide space for this. 

Setting up the first maypole in the Steinfeld home garden association in 1975 (Bild: Heimgartenverein Steinfeld)
Setting up the first maypole in the Steinfeld home garden association in 1975
(Bild: Heimgartenverein Steinfeld)

The food shortage, which was a recurring problem at the time, was also a decisive factor in the founding of the first home garden in Graz in 1907 - many more followed within a few years. "Everyone had their own little plot of land where they could grow whatever they wanted," says Betz. "But it was also about a communal experience: people shared tools, there were big parties, they went on outings together."

Farmland becomes an oasis of well-being
Until well after the Second World War, the home gardens (which, incidentally, are only called that in Graz - presumably named after Peter Rosegger's magazine of the same name) focused on growing fruit and vegetables: "It was only from the 1950s onwards that they increasingly became oases of well-being, where the focus was no longer on food supply."

Catalin Betz on a guided tour of the show at the GrazMuseum. (Bild: Sebastian Reiser)
Catalin Betz on a guided tour of the show at the GrazMuseum.
(Bild: Sebastian Reiser)

Citizens of the Wilhelminian era discovered green spaces as prestigious areas much earlier: in 1863, Beethovenstraße was one of the first streets in Graz to be completed with enclosed front gardens. "These had no agricultural purpose, but with their elaborate fences and ornamental plants were primarily intended to show the owners' aesthetic design intentions," says Betz. For contemporary commentators, the front gardens were "among the most beautiful ornaments in the city". 

Today, the small green oases - whether front gardens, courtyards or home gardens - often serve another purpose: "People don't always think about it, but there are also many animals that live in the city or pass through it - and they need such spots in the urban space," says Betz. In addition, every tree and every green space also helps to cool the city in summer - especially in times of global warming. And: "Green spaces are also simply beautiful to look at. They are green balm for the soul."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf