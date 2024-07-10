Vorteilswelt
European Championship semi-final TICKER

LIVE from 9pm: Netherlands meet England

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 05:12

50th match at the 17th European Football Championships: The Netherlands will face England in the 2nd semi-final. We will be reporting live (see below). 

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Dutch offensive power against English coma soccer: One of the two countries will be in the European Championship final in Berlin after the semi-final in Dortmund. Despite losing 3-2 to Austria in the group stage, "Oranje" have been more convincing in the tournament so far. England scored the odd dream goal and also showed excellence from the penalty spot, but lacked a lot in terms of play.

Ronald Koeman (Bild: APA/AFP/ANP/Koen van Weel)
Ronald Koeman
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANP/Koen van Weel)

Success 36 years ago as an omen for this year's tournament
There is no doubt that the two proud soccer nations have been in a long drought. The Dutch have been waiting for a major title since 1988, England since 1966. In the case of the Netherlands, their success 36 years ago serves as an omen for this year's tournament, as the European Championship was also held in Germany at the time. In the end, Ronald Koeman, now team boss, lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup.

"To be honest, I don't see any weaknesses in them!"
"It will be a great evening on Wednesday between two great nations in history," said Koeman. Despite all the criticism, the 61-year-old has found his team. With nine goals, the "Elftal" have the second-best offense behind Spain, and unlike England, the Dutch have managed all three of their victories in regulation time. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo leads the scoring charts with three goals - together with three others. "To be honest, I don't see any weaknesses in them. They're a very good team and have a great coach," praised Manchester United's Luke Shaw.

Koeman's counterpart in England is Gareth Southgate, who has already learned to deal with the constant criticism. During this final round, the 53-year-old is increasingly being criticized for the way he plays. Although the attack around captain Harry Kane, Champions League winner Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Buyako Saka is full of world-class players, the ex-professional is primarily concerned with defensive stability.

Gareth Southgate (Bild: AP/Associated Press)
Gareth Southgate
(Bild: AP/Associated Press)

"Not in a position to score many goals at the moment!"
"We're not in a position to score many goals at the moment. But again, we've played against three teams who play with a back five and have a very well-organized defence," he explained. A 1-0 win against Serbia and four draws after 90 minutes since then - but hopes of a major triumph are still alive. This is also because Southgate can rely on his top stars at crucial moments. Bellingham's magnificent overhead kick against Slovakia and Saka's 1:1 equalizer in the quarter-final against Switzerland are proof of this. In the penalty shoot-out against the "Nati", all five English shooters executed almost unstoppable shots. Defensively, they didn't let much get in the way.

Southgate has now led the Three Lions to the semi-finals at three major events, and three years ago they reached the European Championship final in London. "I don't understand the criticism," said Shaw. "He has taken us professionals to a new level. No coach has been as successful as him in the recent past." And the defender even added: "We players love him. He is exactly what we need. He enables us to show our best on the pitch."

However, the Netherlands are the strongest opponents the 1966 world champions have faced in Germany so far. Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia and Switzerland have already been knocked out. The Dutch have had to deal with Poland, France, Austria, Romania and Turkey. The ÖFB team and Turkey in particular highlighted a minor problem, namely defensive disarray in set-piece situations.

(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: AP/Associated Press)
(Bild: AP/Associated Press)

Nevertheless, Koeman is expected to remain faithful to his starting team. This probably also means that Memphis Depay will once again start as a central striker - and not Wout Weghorst, who many fans have been calling for and who made a big impact after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Turkey. Southgate can again call on central defender Marc Guehi from Glasner's Crystal Palace, who was suspended against Switzerland.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

