LIVE from 9pm: Netherlands meet England

"Not in a position to score many goals at the moment!"

"We're not in a position to score many goals at the moment. But again, we've played against three teams who play with a back five and have a very well-organized defence," he explained. A 1-0 win against Serbia and four draws after 90 minutes since then - but hopes of a major triumph are still alive. This is also because Southgate can rely on his top stars at crucial moments. Bellingham's magnificent overhead kick against Slovakia and Saka's 1:1 equalizer in the quarter-final against Switzerland are proof of this. In the penalty shoot-out against the "Nati", all five English shooters executed almost unstoppable shots. Defensively, they didn't let much get in the way.