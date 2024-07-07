Misfortune happened here
Mother and daughter (9) hit by tree in storm
A violent storm raged through central Upper Austria on Saturday evening, with visitors to the Knights' Festival in Linz being hit the hardest: a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter were apparently knocked unconscious by falling tree limbs. Pictures show the scene of the accident the day after.
Gale-force winds of more than 100 km/h swept through Upper Austria on Saturday evening, hitting Linz and the central region in particular. In the provincial capital, the roofs of residential buildings were covered - the "Krone" reported.
Tree parts hit visitors
The biggest disaster occurred at an event in Linz. At around 8.30 p.m., parts of a large tree fell over at Tummelplatz and apparently hit several visitors to the event.
When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, around 20 people were still in the area of the damaged tree. They were immediately removed from the danger zone by the police. This came too late for a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter from Kremsmünster: they lay unconscious in the area of the Georgbrunnen fountain.
Passers-by, including a doctor, were already tending to the two injured people, who were then taken to two hospitals by emergency doctor.
Four more injured
The day after the accident, the accident site in the center of Linz was cordoned off and police officers were also on site. The tree parts lying around were evidence of the devastation caused by the storm.
Four other people were also injured in the incident at Tummelplatz, including three children aged eight, ten and twelve.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
