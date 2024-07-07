Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Misfortune happened here

Mother and daughter (9) hit by tree in storm

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 12:00

A violent storm raged through central Upper Austria on Saturday evening, with visitors to the Knights' Festival in Linz being hit the hardest: a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter were apparently knocked unconscious by falling tree limbs. Pictures show the scene of the accident the day after.

comment0 Kommentare

Gale-force winds of more than 100 km/h swept through Upper Austria on Saturday evening, hitting Linz and the central region in particular. In the provincial capital, the roofs of residential buildings were covered - the "Krone" reported.

Tree parts hit visitors
The biggest disaster occurred at an event in Linz. At around 8.30 p.m., parts of a large tree fell over at Tummelplatz and apparently hit several visitors to the event.

The trail of devastation at Tummelplatz the following day. (Bild: laumat)
The trail of devastation at Tummelplatz the following day.
(Bild: laumat)

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, around 20 people were still in the area of the damaged tree. They were immediately removed from the danger zone by the police. This came too late for a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter from Kremsmünster: they lay unconscious in the area of the Georgbrunnen fountain.

Passers-by, including a doctor, were already tending to the two injured people, who were then taken to two hospitals by emergency doctor.

Four more injured
The day after the accident, the accident site in the center of Linz was cordoned off and police officers were also on site. The tree parts lying around were evidence of the devastation caused by the storm.

Four other people were also injured in the incident at Tummelplatz, including three children aged eight, ten and twelve.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf