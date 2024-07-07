Thomas Bernhard has a hard time in Reichenau

The early work "The Ignorant and the Madman" does not have the latter. But the first proves to be tough at the reunion in Reichenau: the drunkard father waits in the opera dressing room for his daughter, a famous coloratura soprano, who is late as usual. Her groupie, an eccentric doctor, passes the time with insights into the art of opening corpses. Bruno Ganz played this quasi-soloist at the premiere in 1972, and Joachim Meyerhoff was later seen at the Burgtheater. In Reichenau, Stefan Jürgens, a present, articulate protagonist, was called upon. But not any more, whereas Ganz understood language itself as a musical instrument and Meyerhoff is a high-performance virtuoso. This is the only way to get to grips with Bernhard's dialogs, which are crafted according to musical laws: It is not enough to get them over and done with quickly and familiarly. You have to take the risk of consistently torturing the audience. With luck, this will produce the heavenly lengths familiar from the music.