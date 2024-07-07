Chamber Music Festival
A colorful series of concerts in unusual locations
Holger Hütter's Styrian Chamber Music Festival is constantly on the lookout for new and unusual things. This year, from July 25th to September 1st, it will once again be taking place in unusual locations across Styria.
The festival already explored the concept of home last year. While the motto then was "You are home", this year the festival is looking ahead and proclaiming "You will be home". Numerous concerts with extraordinary musicians in unusual locations prove just how versatile this motto can be interpreted.
The kick-off on July 25 at the Kasemattenbühne in Graz sets the pace. "Avanti, Avanti!" is the motto of Diknu Schneeberger, Christian Bakanic and their quartet. The venue has proven itself and so has the band. The very next day, the experiment with the Sinad Ma'ala Quartet in the Gemeindesaal Hart bei Graz beckons.
Pianist Philipp Scheucher & Friends invite you to the Alpengasthof am Schöckl on July 31. And since it is difficult to take the grand piano with you, Scheucher shows that he can also play the "Quetschn" excellently.
From the Lurgrotte to the monastery
This year, the Lurgrotte and the Sappi fire station in Gratkorn will be played. Birds against Hurricans will be playing in Leechwald, while the Ineo Quartet will be scaling "new heights" at Burgau Castle. Churches are just as much the setting for fascinating concerts as castles, monasteries, a carpet house or the headquarters of Energie Steiermark. The performance by the K-Rak Company from Korea on August 15 in the List Hall is sure to be a special experience.
Resounding names such as Paul Gulda, Johannes Silberschneider, Jevgēnijs Čepoveckis or Vanessa and Reinhard Latzko can be found on the cast list; classical music has its place in the program as well as jazz and world music. All information on dates and tickets can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
