A colorful series of concerts in unusual locations

From the Lurgrotte to the monastery

This year, the Lurgrotte and the Sappi fire station in Gratkorn will be played. Birds against Hurricans will be playing in Leechwald, while the Ineo Quartet will be scaling "new heights" at Burgau Castle. Churches are just as much the setting for fascinating concerts as castles, monasteries, a carpet house or the headquarters of Energie Steiermark. The performance by the K-Rak Company from Korea on August 15 in the List Hall is sure to be a special experience.