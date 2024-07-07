TV celebrity charged
“Currywurst man” on trial
A German reality TV star has to answer for his actions in a fraud trial in Wiener Neustadt. This is not the only sensational case being heard in Lower Austria this week. A 46-year-old man in the district is alleged to have tortured several care home residents.
Two trials that are sure to cause a stir are coming up next week in Lower Austria. On Wednesday, a 46-year-old man will stand trial at St. Pölten Provincial Court accused of torturing or neglecting defenceless people, grievous bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.
"The man is said to have beaten, pushed, cold-showered and locked up three residents in a facility in the district of Melk," reports court spokeswoman Birgit Eisenmagen The accused is said to have acted extremely aggressively for months.
TV celebrity suspected of fraud
A trial with a "celebrity factor" will take place on Monday at the regional court in Wiener Neustadt. Chris Töpperwien will be in the dock. The German is known as the "currywurst man" from reality TV formats. He is accused of defrauding a company in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling, of which he was the managing director.
Among other things, he is alleged to have charged the company for private online orders and to have "outsourced" social media activities, which would actually have fallen within his area of responsibility, to external parties at the company's expense. The 50-year-old is also alleged to have embezzled knives and barbecue spices. If convicted, he faces three years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.