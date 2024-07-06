Open air in Gmunden
Erwin Schrott: “The depths of human experience”
Today's Salzkammergut Open Air with the Bruckner Orchestra Linz in Gmunden is a major sound event: Erwin Schrott, world star of opera, will be performing. Soprano Erica Eloff is the second guest star. The Traunstein is the magnificent backdrop for this exceptional concert. The concert starts at 5.30 pm on Saturday.
The Salzkammergut is the cultural capital, and Anton Bruckner would be 200 years old: in this super cultural year, Upper Austria is heading for another highlight.
Erwin Schrott, one of the biggest stars of the international opera world, will be making a guest appearance at the Salzkammergut Open Air with the Bruckner Orchestra Linz in Toscanapark in Gmunden on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. The bass-baritone from Uruguay will also sing an unknown work by Bruckner. In addition to his many performances, he also has a (long since ended) relationship with the Vienna-based opera singer Anna Netrebko, with whom Schrott has a son.
Although he is constantly on stage, every performance is "a profound experience" for him, as he reveals in an interview with the "Krone".
"Krone": Opera is your life. Can you explain your fascination with it?
Erwin Schrott: For me, opera is the ultimate expression of human emotion. Every performance is an adventure in which I can explore the depths of human experience - from love and joy to despair and redemption.
As a singer, do you know anything like routine?
The power of the voice, the intensity of the music and the profound narratives come together to create something magical. This makes every performance a personal and transformative experience.
"Performing in Gmunden allows me to share my passion for opera and Latin American music in an environment that feels like home."
Erwin Schrott
You perform on the biggest stages in the world. Why is the concert in Gmunden important to you?
Gmunden has a special place in my heart, not just as a picturesque place, but as a venue where the connection with the audience is incredibly intimate and profound. Every concert there is like a heartfelt conversation with friends who appreciate the beauty of music as much as I do.
What does Anton Bruckner mean to you personally?
As a young singer, I often sang Bruckner's motets and choral music, and his compositions influenced my musical path. Bruckner once said: "It is no ordinary mortal who speaks to us in this music." This quote touches me as it captures the divine connection I feel every time I perform. The concert in Gmunden also honors the legacy of great composers like Bruckner, whose music inspires and uplifts us.
Important information: Salzkammergut Open Air
Due to the weather, the start of the Saturday concert as part of the Salzkammergut Open Air 2024 of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz with Erwin Schrott has to be brought forward to the new start time on Saturday, July 6 at 5.30 pm. Admission is from 4 pm.
ORF III will broadcast the concert with a time delay on July 7.
