After the climate demo
Anger over the pile of garbage in front of the Bregenz Landhaus
Activists from Extinction Rebellion left chipboard, tarpaulins and plastic as a very special "gift" in front of the Bregenz Landhaus. The outrage is huge.
Just in time for every parliamentary session, climate activists from Extinction Rebellion mobilize against the Feldkirch city tunnel - to the displeasure of some Landhaus employees. In the run-up to the session, the forecourt of the Landhaus is cordoned off and employees of the Austrian Security Service are briefed. This not only means heaps of overtime, but also a lot of additional costs. As demonstrations around the Landhaus are prohibited during parliamentary sessions, this expense is unavoidable.
Daniel Krobath from the Landhaus property management company and his fellow campaigners were particularly annoyed after the demonstration on Tuesday, which lasted until the early hours of the following morning, because of the chipboard, tarpaulins and plastic bottles that were left behind. "The police collected the garbage and I called the people in charge to ask when they would pick up the remains of their demo - otherwise we would have to charge them for disposal," reports Krobath. After further inquiries, the promise to collect the garbage was followed by the information that the garbage left behind was a gift - which could of course be kept.
"We then had the remains of the demonstration disposed of by the Bregenz building yard," explains Krobath. "The climate activists boast that they are taking action for the next generation. I'm surprised that they produce so much waste in the process. That completely contradicts the idea of climate and environmental protection."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
