Danger for pedestrians
Praterstraße: “Soon there will be fatalities here”
Lack of crosswalks and traffic lights for cyclists: the mega cycle highway on Praterstrasse is the new mega danger hotspot. Pedestrians have to fear for their lives. Now the city has also recognized the risk and is intervening. We have the details.
The reconstruction of Praterstrasse is well advanced. Cyclists can look forward to a highway. All other road users are looking through their fingers. While motorists have to do without a lane, pedestrians fear for their lives, as a Krone inspection shows. In the morning, cyclists whizz past at breakneck speed.
"Some cyclists feel entitled to actually use the new cycle path as their highway without any consideration for the weaker road users, namely pedestrians. Soon there will be fatalities here," says local resident Jose E.
At some of the designated crossing points, it is almost impossible for pedestrians to cross. Crossing is a particular challenge for people with walking difficulties, the elderly and families with children or baby carriages.
No crosswalks and traffic lights
A major shortcoming: crosswalks are only available on the lanes for cars, but not on the cycle path. The traffic lights were also set up so that they apply to car traffic but not to the cycle path. "This leads to dangerous situations. To avoid this, some older residents use the subway underpass to get to the other side of the road, despite being unable to walk," reports E.
Previously, there were only narrow one-way cycle paths along both sides of Praterstrasse. With the redesign, the two-way cycle path, which is up to 4.5 meters wide and structurally separated, has now been created on the side leading out of the city over a length of around 900 meters - from the Danube Canal to Praterstern.
Not exactly the best solution, because the subway platforms - Nestroyplatz and Rotentsterngasse, both on Praterstrasse heading out of the city - are themselves a danger zone.
If you're a pedestrian coming up from the subway and want to cross the road, you're immediately on the cycle lane.
Anrainer Jose E.
"If you're a pedestrian coming up from the subway and want to cross the road, you're immediately in the cycle lane," says the resident. A structural separation with a railing would be desirable.
Fears that the shopping street will die
In addition, a lively shopping street like Praterstrasse depends on the mobility of pedestrians. However, if the situation for pedestrians becomes increasingly dangerous and confusing, the stores will also feel the effects in the form of a drop in sales. After all, they cannot make a living from the cyclists who pass by.
Two crosswalks should ensure greater safety
The threat of danger has reached the city. The MA 46 department responsible says: "As part of the overall Praterstraße project, all relevant planning stakeholders were involved as usual in order to coordinate the planned measures. Over the next two weeks, a crosswalk will be marked across the cycle path at the Praterstraße / Aspernbrückengasse junction, in front of Praterstraße ONr. 42 (U1 lift station) and at the Praterstraße / Rotensterngasse junction - city-inward side, in order to further improve the traffic situation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.