Praterstraße: “Soon there will be fatalities here”

"If you're a pedestrian coming up from the subway and want to cross the road, you're immediately in the cycle lane," says the resident. A structural separation with a railing would be desirable.



Fears that the shopping street will die

In addition, a lively shopping street like Praterstrasse depends on the mobility of pedestrians. However, if the situation for pedestrians becomes increasingly dangerous and confusing, the stores will also feel the effects in the form of a drop in sales. After all, they cannot make a living from the cyclists who pass by.