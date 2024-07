Majority in Biberwier is in favor of the long-distance pass tunnel

The vote took place on Wednesday

In the eleven-member Biberwier municipal council, his list has the upper hand with 6:5. This became essential one day later, as the mandataries had to vote on Wednesday on whether the municipality should sell the land required to realize the controversial plans to the state or transfer it via servitude. After an hour and a half of intensive discussion, the village parliament voted 6:5 in favor of making the required land available.