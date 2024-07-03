Exchange of blows between Hammerer and Bitschi

Constructive criticism from Auer and Gasser

Manuela Auer (SPÖ) was not quite so harsh in her criticism of the members of the government. At the beginning of her speech, she even praised their work during the pandemic. "I often thought to myself, I wouldn't want to be in their shoes!" With regard to the past financial year, but also the entire legislative period, the ÖVP and Greens had left a lot unmentioned that would actually have been in the government program. "The 11,000 non-profit apartments demanded by the SPÖ would be exactly what is needed to reach the Austrian average. The ÖVP has been asleep here for two decades!"