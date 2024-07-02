Bluebell tree punching its way out of the sidewalk asphalt

Defying the sealing of land

The specimen in Feldkirchner Straße, not far from the district court, on the wall of an old building dating back to the imperial era, is therefore still very much a "youngster" and if it doesn't fall victim to "pruning", it can still shoot up into the sky.

In any case, the tree shows the incredible will to live and the associated strength of plants. Otherwise we know this - less spectacularly, of course - from grasses and small flowers that settle in cracks in asphalt or concrete, create their own biotope there with a few crumbs of earth and thus defy the sealing of surfaces. Remarkable.