Invisible heroines and their role for peace

The labor is shortening - the baby can come at any time. Kasha walks towards the hospital with a colleague and the expectant mother on a canvas sack stretched between two bamboo sticks. "Without an ambulance, we only have this traditional method," says the Ethiopian. Since the outbreak of conflict in Tigray, access to medical care has become almost impossible. The 34-year-old is part of a group that stands up for other women. She is one of the invisible heroines of the war who, despite all the adversity, are holding the community together and reducing maternal mortality.