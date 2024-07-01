Vorteilswelt
Roof crushed

Tree falls on car during storm – driver injured

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 08:03

Severe storms with heavy rain, hail and gales swept across the Tyrolean lowlands in particular on Sunday: after a huge mudslide hit Lake Achensee and Austria's smallest municipality was almost "flooded", a fatal incident occurred in Alpbach (Kufstein district): a tree fell directly onto the car of a 61-year-old local man - the man suffered injuries as a result.

The 61-year-old was driving his car on a local road in Alpbach shortly before 5.30 p.m. when he had to stop and turn around due to a fallen tree. "Just at that moment, another tree fell over above the road and fell directly onto the roof of the car," reported the police.

The 61-year-old driver suffered minor injuries to his head and neck.

The car was a total loss
The roof of the vehicle was crushed. According to the investigators, the driver suffered minor injuries to his head and neck. In view of the circumstances, the local man probably got off relatively lightly. The car was a total loss.

After initial treatment by the emergency services, the injured man was discharged into home care, the report continued. Due to the severe thunderstorm, there were several tree falls and local flooding in this area. The Alpbach fire department was able to clear the road.

Tree falls on a house in Alpbach.
8000 Tyrolean households without power
Heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls generally caused major problems in parts of Tyrol on Sunday afternoon. The lowlands were particularly affected, especially the district of Kufstein.

There were brief power outages for 8,000 network customers in the municipalities of Kramsach, Radfeld, Brixlegg, Reith im Alpbachtal, Alpbach and Rattenberg. In the latter municipality, water also entered the town center. According to a media report, the mayor "almost drowned". In addition, the Achensee road (B 181) in the district of Schwaz was displaced by a huge mudslide.

Residents cut off from the outside world
Several mudslides also occurred in Auffach in the municipality of Wildschönau (district of Kufstein). According to the police, numerous local roads were blocked by fallen trees, meaning that several residents were cut off from the outside world for the duration of the clean-up operation.

This bridge in Auffach had been "lifted" by the floods.
In addition, the bridge in the Mühltal area, which leads over the Weißenbach, was literally lifted by the masses of water. The crossing is impassable until further notice, it was said.

Hail as big as tennis balls
In addition to Tyrol, Lower Austria was also hit by severe storms on Sunday. A supercell with huge hail caused numerous operations and damage. No wonder: there were large hailstones with a diameter of up to seven centimetres - almost the size of a tennis ball!

