1 dead, 5 injured
Attackers open fire on wedding guests
A wedding party in France came to a bloody end on Sunday night. Several attackers are said to have opened fire on the guests.
As around 100 people were celebrating in a ballroom in the town of Thionville near the border with Germany and Luxembourg, three masked assailants opened fire on the guests with two assault rifles and a shotgun, reports France Info, citing investigators.
Members of the Turkish community
According to the report, the gunmen drove up in an off-road vehicle at around 1.00 a.m. and first shot at three people who were in front of the "Eden Palace" festival hall, where members of the Turkish community were celebrating a wedding. They then fired at two people in the entrance and fled in their car.
Shooters on the run
One young man was killed and three other victims were critically injured. A pregnant woman was slightly injured and suffered a shock, according to the local newspaper "Le Républicain Lorrain". When the emergency services arrived, the gunmen had already fled.
On Sunday morning, the forensic police were still collecting evidence at the scene of the crime, according to the media. The background to the attack was initially unclear, but according to the investigators, there is video surveillance at the scene.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
