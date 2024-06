Advertisement: Data crime in Alma Zadic’s ministry

Eight months have passed since the tragic death of the former head of the justice department, Christian Pilnacek. He will not be completely at peace for a long time yet. In two days' time, ex-Green Party member Peter Pilz will publish a book in which he intends to present the results of the analysis of Pilnacek's laptop. There are rumblings in the Ministry of Justice, as Pilnacek's research has now led to charges being brought against Zadic's head of cabinet.