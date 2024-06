The magic of light: “Tempted to break taboos”

Today we have until 8.59 pm - then it gets dark. Time to be afraid. When I still lived alone, I used to leave several lamps and the radio on before I went out so that I didn't have to enter pitch-black rooms in the evening. Now I fiddle around with a timer to save money. I don't have "achluophobia" (ancient Greek: achlyo = darkness, phobos = fear), but I'll tell it like it is: darkness is not my thing.