Seewinkler “Tour de France” raises 10,000 euros

There were two tours on the programme: "This year we offered a road bike tour and a leisure tour," says organizer Manfred Hafner from the IPA contact point in Neusiedl. "So there really was something for everyone. The number of participants shows that we were on the right track." The start for both teams was at the Finklacke in Apetlon. The "France-Biker Apetlon" cycling team then led the cyclists over 40 kilometers to the Peters Gastronomie refreshment station in Weiden am See and from there they rode at top speeds of up to 50 km/h via Podersdorf am See and Illmitz back to Apetlon.