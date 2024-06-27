For a good cause
Seewinkler “Tour de France” raises 10,000 euros
The charity event took place for the third time, 400 cyclists took part and raised a fantastic donation.
Just under 100 participants took part in the first tour three years ago, followed by 300 cyclists last year. This year saw a new record number of participants: more than 400 bike enthusiasts took part.
There were two tours on the programme: "This year we offered a road bike tour and a leisure tour," says organizer Manfred Hafner from the IPA contact point in Neusiedl. "So there really was something for everyone. The number of participants shows that we were on the right track." The start for both teams was at the Finklacke in Apetlon. The "France-Biker Apetlon" cycling team then led the cyclists over 40 kilometers to the Peters Gastronomie refreshment station in Weiden am See and from there they rode at top speeds of up to 50 km/h via Podersdorf am See and Illmitz back to Apetlon.
More than 200 pleasure cyclists were on the road. They cycled from Apetlon to Illmitz and enjoyed refreshments at the "Seewinkelhof Salzl" winery. They then cycled leisurely back to the starting point via the Darscho.
10,000 euros for orphans and Sterntalerhof
All the cyclists then met up again at the "Laberei" in Apetlon. They celebrated to the sounds of the Johnny Kiss Band. Half of the net proceeds - a magnificent 10,000 euros - will go to a 13-year-old orphan whose parents died in a traffic accident and half to the Sterntalerhof.
