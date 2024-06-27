More money for childcare during the summer

The funding should not be confused with the 4.5 billion from the government package for childcare. The 15 million euros are being provided by the federal government on top, so to speak, from the funds of the municipalities, which are responsible for part of the school system. They are for all services in elementary education as well as school and out-of-school care for school-age children. In addition, 250 million euros have been reserved for the municipalities for the construction, expansion, maintenance and renovation of kindergartens and schools, which come from the municipal investment program. Half of this is earmarked for sustainable measures, the rest for maintenance, for example.