Here is Austria’s line-up against the Netherlands

Four changes

Austria team boss Ralf Rangnick has made four changes to the starting line-up for the final European Championship group game against the Netherlands on Tuesday compared to the clash with Poland (3:1). Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer and Phillipp Mwene, who have been yellow-carded and are therefore under threat of suspension in the round of 16, are on the bench for the time being, while Gernot Trauner is missing due to a muscle injury.