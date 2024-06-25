New corridor: “A cut in the quality of life”

S-Link route modified in the Neualm area

What annoys the residents above all is that a different corridor was presented at the route presentation in April in Hallein's Salzberghalle. The rescheduling with a deviated route at the municipal border to Oberalm was then not even discussed with the affected residents, it is said. The residents of Neualm learned about the current status after a presentation in Oberalm. At short notice, an information event was scheduled for next week (July 3, parish center). The residents are annoyed: "With the S-Bahn, we have a functioning rail connection and don't need a second one. The updated route cannot even be found on the homepage. Everything is very nebulous."