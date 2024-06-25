S-Link in Neualm
New corridor: “A cut in the quality of life”
Residents in Hallein-Neualm are up in arms against the amended draft route for the S-Link. Residents directly affected were not even included in the planning process.
Residents in Neualm no longer understand the world: "I'm worried about my children," says Christl Jandl from Unteraumühlweg. Her renovated cottage is located directly on the newly proposed route of the S-Link. A neighbor agrees with her: "It is completely incomprehensible why the route is now to be routed so close to residential areas. The planned route will significantly reduce the quality of life in Neualm," says Roswitha Lindmoser, who runs "Rosi's Brotladen" in the district.
S-Link route modified in the Neualm area
What annoys the residents above all is that a different corridor was presented at the route presentation in April in Hallein's Salzberghalle. The rescheduling with a deviated route at the municipal border to Oberalm was then not even discussed with the affected residents, it is said. The residents of Neualm learned about the current status after a presentation in Oberalm. At short notice, an information event was scheduled for next week (July 3, parish center). The residents are annoyed: "With the S-Bahn, we have a functioning rail connection and don't need a second one. The updated route cannot even be found on the homepage. Everything is very nebulous."
The S-Link company says that the rescheduling was due to change requests from Oberalm. The original plan to use the existing route of the binder track was far more problematic for Neualm. The current route - above ground, but with an embankment - and a stop in the Kastenhofweg area would be an overall improvement for Neualm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.