Dead body in Raab river not a criminal case for police

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 16:17

Investigations following the discovery of a body in the River Raab in the district of Jennersdorf last Friday have produced new findings. According to the police, there is no indication that the body was caused by someone else.

As reported, a swimmer had discovered the body in the Raab between Neumarkt and Rax. She immediately raised the alarm. The lifeless body had become entangled between branches near the bank. Since then, the investigation has been in full swing.

Cause of death unclear
In the course of the autopsy of the male body, it was determined that foul play could be ruled out. "There is no indication of any external cause," confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Helmut Marban from the regional police headquarters in Eisenstadt. Whether the man's death was caused by an accident or possibly a sudden cardiac death is still being investigated.

Investigation difficult
As expected, the identification of the body has proven to be extremely difficult. The dead man had probably been floating in the water for several weeks and was disfigured beyond recognition. The unidentified man had no papers with him. "Further investigations are now necessary to identify the person," it was reported on Monday morning.

Identity clarified

Hours later, the identity of the man was established. The deceased was a Styrian from the district of Weiz. The 48-year-old had been reported missing since the beginning of June.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

