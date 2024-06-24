“Who is the biggest enemy – Kickl or Gewessler?”

Only time will tell whether this is a breach of the law. Politically speaking: Wasn't the reaction of the ÖVP - with the lawsuit, the complaint and the refusal of the black state councillors to meet with her - a little excessive?

No, not at all. Because there is also a lot to be said against the renaturation law in terms of content: all the federal states were initially against it. The question of financing is still completely open. What is actually being asked of the individual member states? What about agriculture and forestry? It is a bureaucratic monster that has not been thought through. The municipalities will be hopelessly overwhelmed. If every minister does what he wants, there will be no coalition.