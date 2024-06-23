Increase in alpine accidents challenges mountain rescuers

618 rescued people from 25 nations

"When we are deployed, six mountain rescuers are on duty for around two hours on average, and dog teams were involved 24 times," explains the mountain rescue team. "The police are involved in every third operation, and the rescue team in every sixth." The mountain rescuers recorded 618 rescued and recovered people from 25 nations in 2023; contrary to common stereotypes, more than half of them were Austrians - around a fifth came from Germany. 463 accident victims were injured, 26 could only be recovered dead in 2023 - a sad record, as in 2018.