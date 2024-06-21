41st Danube Island Festival started in dream weather

Blood sugar measurement and goulash

During their tour, the two SPÖ grandees boarded a container where they could have their blood pressure and blood sugar measured. "I'm healthy," Ludwig said happily and proudly presented a Schlecker that he was able to dust off. And because it's not just love that goes through the stomach, but apparently also friendship, the red duo tasted a goulash together before listening to the music of Der Nino aus Wien and Voodoo Jürgens.