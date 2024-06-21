Open-air festival
41st Danube Island Festival started in dream weather
The 41st edition of the Vienna Danube Island Festival kicked off on Friday in midsummer temperatures and sometimes oppressive humidity. Until Sunday, the open-air festival organized by the capital's Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) invites visitors to numerous concerts as well as sports and entertainment programs with free admission.
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and his Social Democratic city government members, with the exception of Climate City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky, visited the working world island at the far end of the party area near the Reichsbrücke.
They had brought along federal party leader Andreas Babler as a guest. The head of City Hall confessed that he had attended all 41 editions of the open-air party to date. It wasn't the first time for Babler either. He wanted to "do a lot more kilometers" on the island.
Blood sugar measurement and goulash
During their tour, the two SPÖ grandees boarded a container where they could have their blood pressure and blood sugar measured. "I'm healthy," Ludwig said happily and proudly presented a Schlecker that he was able to dust off. And because it's not just love that goes through the stomach, but apparently also friendship, the red duo tasted a goulash together before listening to the music of Der Nino aus Wien and Voodoo Jürgens.
Austria's European Championship match made for a quiet start
Even though there were already a few people out and about, the number of visitors to the 4.5-kilometre-long festival site was noticeably limited as the afternoon progressed. Apart from the oppressive heat, the European Championship match between Austria and Poland was probably another reason. Tip: public viewing is also available on the island!
On Friday, the program on the main stage will feature rap (Clueso, Juju) and German pop (Provinz). Peter Kraus and Semino Rossi will be performing on the Schlager stage. The culture tent will be dominated by country and line dancing until late in the evening.
Tip: don't forget your rain jacket!
Despite the early summer weather, visitors should remember to bring a rain jacket for the evening hours - umbrellas are not permitted - as forecasts predict that isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out later in the day (see video above).
Disruptive action as a "security risk"
In addition, you should be prepared for one or two disruptive actions, as the"Last Generation" had announced a protest action for the Danube Island Festival in advance.
Mayor Ludwig commented: "I can't think of a more unfavorable place for this than the Danube Island Festival." This would mean a security risk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.