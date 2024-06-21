Vorteilswelt
After threat of resignation

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 05:50

The fire department of Dürnkrut in the district of Gänserndorf had put a rod in the window of the new mayor: if he deviated from the course of purchasing a new auxiliary fire engine, they would resign as one. After many discussions and mediation, the purchase is as good as fixed.

It was never actually a "real dispute", as one of the parties involved put it when asked by "Krone". And yet there was the threatened resignation of an entire fire department in the run-up, including the cancellation of the popular tent festival, plus a roll-up of almost a dozen pages including a justification of the situation on the Floriani homepage - the "Krone" reported.

Presumably the matter between the head of the municipality and the fire brigade in Dürnkrut regarding a new fire engine was not quite so frictionless, as can still be heard between the lines.

Decision at the next municipal council meeting
Whatever the case, the purchase of an "HLF" vehicle will be on the agenda at the next municipal council meeting on July 23, according to SPÖ mayor Stefan Istvanek. And as the ÖVP and FPÖ had submitted an urgent motion in this regard, fire department chief Josef Baumgartner can already look forward to a new emergency vehicle.

Financing model in place
He also confirmed the financial details that the mayor had previously mentioned: the total costs will be reduced by 100,000 euros in fire department funding, 89,000 euros will be waived by the state in taxes and the sale value of the old vehicle will also be taken into account.

Andreas Leisser
