"Krone" reader feedback

Sex movie: Can’t you let children be children?

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 15:25

An incident at an elementary school in northern Upper Austria is causing a stir: A teacher showed her class a sex movie as part of sex education lessons. According to the parents, several children aged nine and ten were traumatized, but the disciplinary proceedings were discontinued. The "Krone" community also reacted with outrage.

The teacher is said to have been conspicuous even before the incident described, including by showing condoms in different flavors. The children are also said to have already felt disgusted and ashamed. Nevertheless, the teacher now showed the explicit film, fast-forwarding and rewinding the erotic scenes several times.

The initial reactions in our community are clear: the appropriate age for sex education lessons is debatable, but confronting children of primary school age with it is definitely too early!

Benutzer Avatar
zerb
Nennt mich altmodisch, aber 9 jáhrigen sexfilme zu zeigen, finde ich ein bisschen früh
37
2
Benutzer Avatar
tacito
Ähmmm. Die wissen aber schon dass sie den Kindern ihre Kindheit stehlen? In dem Alter interessiert man sich normalerweise nicht. Außer man wird drauf gedrillt, dass man sich dafür zu interessieren hat.
72
7
Benutzer Avatar
MilkaQ
9-10 Jahre ist viel zu jung (ausser sie fragen, dann ist es aber nicht Aufgabe der Schule). Zeigt den Kindern lieber, was in diesem Alter nicht angemessen ist (Übergriffe) und auf was sie beim Schulweg achten sollen (Sicherheit/Verkehr/Personen). Manchmal frage ich mich, was sich manche Direktoren/Lehrer einbilden...
94
12

"You don't have to understand that."
Many readers were immediately reminded of a similar incident at an elementary school in Upper Austria: the drama surrounding the so-called "Orgasm Pope".

At the beginning of the year, 47-year-old Monika Ring was suspended for giving sex tips to adults on social media as the "orgasm popess". (Bild: Crepaz Franz)
At the beginning of the year, 47-year-old Monika Ring was suspended for giving sex tips to adults on social media as the "orgasm popess".
(Bild: Crepaz Franz)

While the 47-year-old had to give up her job as a primary school teacher because she gave sex tips to adults on social media outside of her working hours, the teacher who showed her class sex films in class is allowed to continue teaching for the time being. Our readers rightly say: "You don't have to understand that."

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
1960Ulrike
Aber die Lehrerin, die Erwachsenen in ihrer Freizeit Tipps für ihr Sexualleben ( wohlgemerkt in beiderseitigem Einverständnis) gibt, wird suspendiert. Das muss man nicht verstehen.
38
3
Benutzer Avatar
Sosososo
Ich kann nur noch den Kopf schütteln über diese kranke Welt!
Vor einiger Zeit wurde doch eine Lehrerin gefeuert, weil sie in ihrer Freizeit Erwachsenen Tipps für das Liebesleben gegeben hat und das nicht mit dem Beruf als Lehrerin zusammen passt!
Aber Kindern in der Volksschule Sexfilme zeigen, das ist in Ordnung???
Was bin ich doch froh, dass meine Kinder erwachsen sind!!!
42
6
Benutzer Avatar
maxprammer
Da passiert nichts, aber bei der Pädagogin die ihren Job gut macht und privat ANGEZOGEN Tipps auf Social Media gibt, wie man im Alter das Liebesleben wieder ankurbeln kann, die wird rausgeworfen. Das kann man nicht verstehen.
20
0

"Can't we just let children be children nowadays?"
Finally, the question remains: when, if at all, should children be explicitly confronted with the topic at school?

The majority of our readers are clearly in favor of parents providing information. Not every child develops at the same pace and not every child should be confronted with it at a point in the curriculum.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Angel2
Kann man heute Kinder nicht einfach mehr Kinder sein lassen? Kinder gehören von ihren Eltern aufgeklärt, denn die wissen genau, wann der richtige Zeitpunkt dafür gekommen ist. Nicht jedes Kind ist mit 10 Jahren reif dafür!
103
11
Benutzer Avatar
tacito
Ähmmm. Die wissen aber schon dass sie den Kindern ihre Kindheit stehlen? In dem Alter interessiert man sich normalerweise nicht. Außer man wird drauf gedrillt, dass man sich dafür zu interessieren hat.
72
7

Do you think it's okay for the teacher to keep her job for the time being? How do you deal with the topic of sexual education with your children? Should this education take place at school or at home? We look forward to your comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Svitak
Stefan Svitak
Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

