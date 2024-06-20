"Krone" reader feedback
Sex movie: Can’t you let children be children?
An incident at an elementary school in northern Upper Austria is causing a stir: A teacher showed her class a sex movie as part of sex education lessons. According to the parents, several children aged nine and ten were traumatized, but the disciplinary proceedings were discontinued. The "Krone" community also reacted with outrage.
The teacher is said to have been conspicuous even before the incident described, including by showing condoms in different flavors. The children are also said to have already felt disgusted and ashamed. Nevertheless, the teacher now showed the explicit film, fast-forwarding and rewinding the erotic scenes several times.
The initial reactions in our community are clear: the appropriate age for sex education lessons is debatable, but confronting children of primary school age with it is definitely too early!
"You don't have to understand that."
Many readers were immediately reminded of a similar incident at an elementary school in Upper Austria: the drama surrounding the so-called "Orgasm Pope".
While the 47-year-old had to give up her job as a primary school teacher because she gave sex tips to adults on social media outside of her working hours, the teacher who showed her class sex films in class is allowed to continue teaching for the time being. Our readers rightly say: "You don't have to understand that."
Vor einiger Zeit wurde doch eine Lehrerin gefeuert, weil sie in ihrer Freizeit Erwachsenen Tipps für das Liebesleben gegeben hat und das nicht mit dem Beruf als Lehrerin zusammen passt!
Aber Kindern in der Volksschule Sexfilme zeigen, das ist in Ordnung???
Was bin ich doch froh, dass meine Kinder erwachsen sind!!!
"Can't we just let children be children nowadays?"
Finally, the question remains: when, if at all, should children be explicitly confronted with the topic at school?
The majority of our readers are clearly in favor of parents providing information. Not every child develops at the same pace and not every child should be confronted with it at a point in the curriculum.
Do you think it's okay for the teacher to keep her job for the time being? How do you deal with the topic of sexual education with your children? Should this education take place at school or at home? We look forward to your comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
