Air conditioning guide: How to survive the heat

Our author has painful experience with heat. Having viewed the old apartment on the third floor in the spring and moved into it in the fall, it took until the following summer for the thermal peculiarities of the domicile to become apparent. A room temperature of 31.5 degrees can be reached after several hot days, and it never drops below 26 degrees at night during heatwaves. Buying an expensive air conditioning system that consumes huge amounts of electricity? That was out of the question at first.