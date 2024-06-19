Kremlin chief in North Korea
Kim Jong Un emphasizes friendship with Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to North Korea for the first time in 24 years. There he also met the totalitarian head of government of the largely isolated state, Kim Jong Un. The latter promised Russia "unconditional support" in the war against Ukraine.
He fully supports the military operation in Ukraine, Kim said in Pyongyang on Wednesday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. Kim had received Putin at Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital.
North Korea supplies ammunition
Russia plays an important role in maintaining the "strategic balance", Kim continued. The communist country is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons and missile program, which have so far also been supported by the UN veto power Russia. During the war in Ukraine, North Korea helped the aggressor overcome shortages with extensive supplies of artillery ammunition, among other things. North Korean missiles were also fired at Ukrainian cities.
Kim announced that the two countries wanted to strengthen their "strategic cooperation". A phase of new prosperity was beginning for North Korea and Russia, said the ruler. Putin announced new foundations for relations between the two countries. "A new basic document is ready today, which will lay the foundation for our long-term relations," said Putin in Pyongyang. The two countries had made "great progress" in strengthening bilateral relations.
Pompous reception
Images from North Korean state media showed that the square was decorated with flags and portraits of the two men. Other planned points are negotiations, first in pairs, then on a larger scale. In addition to several meals together, a wreath-laying ceremony and a joint concert visit have also been announced.
The previous evening, Kim had already greeted Putin on his arrival at the airport. The two internationally isolated heads of state embraced each other on the red carpet and reaffirmed the increasingly close relationship between their countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.