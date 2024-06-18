City apartments are allocated more quickly

The allocation of subsidized rental apartments in the city of Salzburg was reformed in 2019. However, the new Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) is not happy with one thing: "The bureaucratic procedures for awarding contracts take too long." This is now set to change. The procedure is to be changed and shortened. Until now, local councillors have had to confirm or wave through the list for the allocation of apartments every two weeks. If there are then public holidays or times when there are no meetings, the allocations take considerably longer. This can be expensive for tenants. "Many are unable to meet the three-month deadline for giving notice on their old apartment. So they have to pay double rent," explains Dankl.