Process reform
City apartments are allocated more quickly
City council wants to change the procedures. Previously, politicians had to approve all lists. This led to delays.
The allocation of subsidized rental apartments in the city of Salzburg was reformed in 2019. However, the new Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) is not happy with one thing: "The bureaucratic procedures for awarding contracts take too long." This is now set to change. The procedure is to be changed and shortened. Until now, local councillors have had to confirm or wave through the list for the allocation of apartments every two weeks. If there are then public holidays or times when there are no meetings, the allocations take considerably longer. This can be expensive for tenants. "Many are unable to meet the three-month deadline for giving notice on their old apartment. So they have to pay double rent," explains Dankl.
The city deputy now wants to place the allocation process completely in the hands of the housing office. The political committees will only receive a quarterly report.
Many people who cannot cope with this double burden will have to do without the apartment on offer.
Stadtvize Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus)
This approach is not new, but has so far failed due to resistance from the People's Party and the Freedom Party. The new balance of power after the elections in spring means that this step can be implemented.
Nothing is to change in the allocation of new buildings. If apartments are allocated for the first time, a separate procedure will continue to apply in which the housing committee decides who can move in.
Prior to the first reform in 2019, the Court of Auditors had sharply criticized the procedure. These would have been prone to corruption. There are now clear criteria according to which the rental apartments are allocated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
