Turquoise-Greens face the end after going it alone

Experts analyze

But what does this episode mean for the parties involved? "The Greens were able to make their issue a top priority before the elections. And thus appeal to their clientele. It is an important signal for their own voters," says political scientist Katrin Praprotnik. For the Greens, the decision therefore carries a manageable risk, even if the government were to collapse prematurely. Because what is important - especially so close to the elections - is their own record on the core issue. In other words, climate.