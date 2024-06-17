Climate collapse!
Turquoise-Greens face the end after going it alone
When the government was sealed five years ago between Sebastian Kurz and Werner Kogler, everyone thought that migration would be the biggest stumbling block on the Turquoise-Green path. Instead, the ÖVP and the Greens argued most fiercely about the climate. And ultimately failed on the issue.
Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler has been a bone of contention for the Turquoise/Blacks for the longest time. Now it has escalated. Because of Gewessler's approval of the so-called EU renaturation law against the will of the Chancellor's party. Austria's vote ultimately provides the green light for the law at EU level.
The People's Party now brings an action for annulment before the ECJ against the EU regulation and accuses Gewessler of abuse of office. The marriage of convenience is de facto broken. The election campaign has not only begun, but has also reached its first inglorious climax.
Action for annulment is uncharted legal territory
There are several interesting aspects to this development: The charges of abuse of office against the minister show the intensity of the coalition collapse. And an action for annulment by an EU country is "uncharted legal territory", as European law expert Walter Obwexer explains to the "Krone".
Oberwexer believes there is a good chance that the action will be successful, especially as Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer had already stated in writing to the Belgian Council President before the vote that Minister Gewessler was not speaking for Austria and that she was effectively overriding "domestic political decision-making".
It is also important in this context that Gewessler's yes vote ultimately made the law possible. A particularly explosive constellation, as the lawyer also points out. However, a decision on the law is not likely to be made until 2026.
"Veritable government crisis"
Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) had strong words for the Green initiative: it was a breach of the constitution and a "veritable government crisis". The Minister did not want to rule out an early end to the coalition for the time being. Federal Chancellor Nehammer, who was in Brussels, announced a statement for the early evening. His Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler referred to a tweet when asked whether this coalition still made sense after the ÖVP's announcement. "The renaturation law has been passed! It is a historic yes to what is currently the world's most important nature conservation project.
Kogler agreed with his minister's argument ("A victory for nature") and did not respond to the fierce reactions of his coalition partner for the time being.
Experts analyze
But what does this episode mean for the parties involved? "The Greens were able to make their issue a top priority before the elections. And thus appeal to their clientele. It is an important signal for their own voters," says political scientist Katrin Praprotnik. For the Greens, the decision therefore carries a manageable risk, even if the government were to collapse prematurely. Because what is important - especially so close to the elections - is their own record on the core issue. In other words, climate.
However, an end to the coalition would be a dangerous game for the ÖVP in particular. Then it would be a game of "free forces". And unstable conditions so close to elections would be counterproductive.
From now on there will be fouls and revenge fouls. Perhaps the yellow cards will be handed out after the elections.
Politikberater Peter Plaikner
For political consultant Peter Plaikner, it was a "deliberate and strategic action by the Greens". And a clever tactical move. It would also raise Leonore Gewessler's profile. "Particularly important since she was the starting point for the Schilling case. Gewessler was initially intended to be the top candidate, but then canceled. Only then could Lena Schilling become the top candidate."
Plaikner sees this current episode as a continuation of recent events. Kogler recently contradicted the ÖVP dictum that an EU Commissioner must automatically be from the ÖVP. Peter Plaikner: "One thing is certain. From now on there will be fouls and revenge fouls. Perhaps the yellow cards will be handed out after the elections."
