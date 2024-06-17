Sterrrn-Festival
The feminist scene celebrates in the sculpture park
The Graz-based association Grrrls has been supporting the queer feminist scene for 14 years now. This year, for the second time, it is hosting the Sterrrn Festival in the Austrian sculpture park in Premstätten near Graz. Numerous bands, performances and discourse events will take place from June 21 to 23.
With Antonia Duša Wernig, the festival will be literally dubbed in. The musician plays the Irish bagpipes and performs from the rolling hills of the Austrian sculpture park. She opens the musical roundelay, which spans three days from Gudrun Gut and Aze to the Graz newcomers Maeves, from the rappers Rawcat & Miss Bunpun to the Ukrainian band Milktuth, from the Slovenian folk formation 3:RMA to the Viennese punk band Zinn.
But the Sterrrn Festival is not just about music. There will be performances by queer, lesbian and feminist stand-up comedian Denise Bourbon, an acrobatic interlude by violinist Sonja Schebeck, a literature project, a performance for children, a performance by artist Yielu, who draws on the power of nature, and much more.
Discourse is also a major focus. Discussion rounds with Gudrun Gut and Reni Hofmüller,Barbara Gregov, Ren Aldridge, Zorica Siročić and Zahra Mani are on the program.
In addition to all the commitment to queer and feminist positions, in addition to all the promotion of otherwise marginalized people, the focus on these three days is of course on celebrating. After the official concerts, long DJ nights are on the agenda. A voluntary donation will again be accepted as admission this year in order to keep access to the festival as low-threshold as possible. All information can be found at grrrls.at.
