Why journeys to Mars are in danger of failing

With an average distance of around 225 million kilometers, Mars is one of Earth's closest habitable neighbors, according to SpaceX. The planet is "half as far from the sun as Earth, so it still gets plenty of sunlight. It's a little cold, but we can warm it up. Its atmosphere is mostly CO2 with some nitrogen and argon and some other trace elements, which means we can grow plants on Mars by compressing the atmosphere. Gravity on Mars is about 38 percent of gravity on Earth, so you can lift heavy objects and jump around. What's more, the day is amazingly close to Earth's," the space company explains on its website.