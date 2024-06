“Not everyone shouts hurray when we come”

"Krone":Ms. Eggler-Bargehr, to what extent has the work of the Vorarlberg State Court of Audit changed over the 25 years?

Brigitte Eggler-Bargehr: Today we are a body that not only supports the provincial parliament, but also the municipalities in their control functions. Since 2013, the State Court of Audit has been allowed to audit municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. What is completely new is that we are allowed to audit compliance with the Political Parties Promotion Act. We will be doing this from October, when the parties' financial reports are available for the first time.