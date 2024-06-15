Everything goes according to plan
Nova Rock: Olympic champions with the air police in attendance
Day 3 at Nova Rock on the Pannonia Fields II in Nickelsdorf: a large contingent of emergency services ensures that everything runs smoothly at the mega-festival with more than 200,000 fans - right in the middle of it all is a ski jumping world champion with a bird's eye view.
"Nova Rock, Austria's biggest festival of its kind, has been peaceful at times." The police can also draw this pleasing conclusion on the third day of the mega-event. 180 to 200 officers are on duty every day, supported by the special Fox unit.
Focus on traffic
"Thanks to the excellent preparation, everything is also relatively calm on the roads around the site," summarizes Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Ehrenhöfer, Deputy Head of the Provincial Traffic Department.
Ski jumpers with the air police
In the middle of the Pannonia Fields II is a highly prominent sportsman. Former ski jumper Andreas Kofler is on site for the air police.
With the help of a zeppelin, the multiple world and Olympic champion does what he does best: Making sure that everything works perfectly from a bird's eye view: "The rock festival is running smoothly." Head of Operations Thomas Peck, police commander of the Neusiedl am See district, and his deputy Lukas Liedl can confirm this.
Equipped for all eventualities
More than 550 stewards also ensure that everything runs smoothly. Also on standby around the clock are 120 paramedics, eight emergency doctors and twelve Red Cross staff. The fire department will provide an on-call service of up to 200 people.
