Julia Lacherstorfer
Grandfather’s songs with a new sound
The hurdy-gurdy, the old songs and the clacking of the spinning wheel - that's what Julia Lacherstorfer grew up with in the Traunviertel. And she also breaks with this in her music. The versatile virtuoso, who now lives in Vienna, dedicates her new song CD to her neighbors, who come from many countries. She is also composing for the Linz Music School's Bruckner project.
"The songs that my grandfather once taught me and that I love more than anything - they come less and less easily to my lips," says Julia Lacherstorfer (38).
The musician, who lives in Vienna, comes from the Traunviertel region. She grew up with the buzzing of her father's hurdy-gurdy and her grandfather's accordion. And the clacking of her mother's spinning wheel.
New sound, new perspective
But: "It took me a long time to realize that most of the traditional songs I've been singing since childhood tell a male story. This realization hit me with full force and awakened in me the desire to become more aware of the female perspective in our songs - and thus also the focus of my work," explains the musician.
Lacherstorfer not only performs solo, but also plays in folk music bands and is the director of the "wellenklænge" festival. And she is one of the composers who will be performing on Thursday, June 27 at the music school concert "Anton Bruckner. Dream and Nightmare" at the Brucknerhaus Linz.
Migration and folk music
Her album "Spinnerin" (Lotus Records, €20) was released two years ago, the new album is called "Nachbarin" (Lotus Records, €20). It takes her down a multicultural path. "Around a quarter of my neighbors have a migration biography". She has therefore expanded the folk music genre and embedded interviews she conducted with women about flight and racism into the music - contemporary folk music with diverse world views.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
