"Famous" jerseys
Arnautovic, Alaba & Co. give their last shirt
Who will tear a shirt at the European Championship this year? It will be interesting to see the teams' answers. More is already revealed by 36 jerseys from legendary matches. Where to see them.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greats who made history and is still dribbling across the green turf at the EURO.
36 jerseys in Eisenstadt
His jersey with the number 7 from the 2003/2004 season, when he replaced superstar David Beckham at Manchester United at the age of 18 and really started his international career, is one of the 36 jerseys on display in the corridors of the Landhaus in Eisenstadt. They can be admired until the kick-off of tomorrow's match between Austria and France.
Alaba only as a consultant
David Alaba - four-time Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as well as 12-time national champion in Germany and Spain - will unfortunately be missing from the European Championships due to injury. His jersey from the qualifying match for the current EURO in Belgium, in which our captain shone as the defensive leader and the 1:1 draw, is part of the iconic display.
Kühbauer's beginnings
Didi Kühbauer's kit from Austria's 3-1 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in 1993 is a reminder of his first goal for the national team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
