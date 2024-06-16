Arnautovic, Alaba & Co. give their last shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 2003/04 season did not go according to plan for Manchester United. They finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and even in the last 16 of the League Cup. All that remained was the FA Cup, which the Red Devils won with a 3-0 victory in the thrilling final against Millwall. Cristiano Ronaldo scored to make it 1:0.

(Bild: Karl Grammer)