"Famous" jerseys

Arnautovic, Alaba & Co. give their last shirt

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 09:00

Who will tear a shirt at the European Championship this year? It will be interesting to see the teams' answers. More is already revealed by 36 jerseys from legendary matches. Where to see them.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greats who made history and is still dribbling across the green turf at the EURO.

36 jerseys in Eisenstadt
His jersey with the number 7 from the 2003/2004 season, when he replaced superstar David Beckham at Manchester United at the age of 18 and really started his international career, is one of the 36 jerseys on display in the corridors of the Landhaus in Eisenstadt. They can be admired until the kick-off of tomorrow's match between Austria and France.

Marko Arnautović: The skills of the international star (35) can make the difference in the preliminary round against title favorites France and the very strong Dutch. Keyword Netherlands: In a friendly match against the "Oranjes" in February 2011, "Nauterl" scored the consolation goal for the red-white-red team in a 3-1 defeat in Eindhoven. His kit from that match now hangs in the Landhaus.
Marko Arnautović: The skills of the international star (35) can make the difference in the preliminary round against title favorites France and the very strong Dutch. Keyword Netherlands: In a friendly match against the "Oranjes" in February 2011, "Nauterl" scored the consolation goal for the red-white-red team in a 3-1 defeat in Eindhoven. His kit from that match now hangs in the Landhaus.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Bruno Pezzey: Our team went into the European Championship qualifier in Gelsenkirchen on October 5, 1983 as league leaders. However, world-class defender Bruno Pezzey had his work cut out for him as the first striker. The German team led 3:0 after 21 minutes - the final score. Because our team boss Erich Hof had banished him to the bench due to his defensive tactics, Goleador Hans Krankl announced his departure.
Bruno Pezzey: Our team went into the European Championship qualifier in Gelsenkirchen on October 5, 1983 as league leaders. However, world-class defender Bruno Pezzey had his work cut out for him as the first striker. The German team led 3:0 after 21 minutes - the final score. Because our team boss Erich Hof had banished him to the bench due to his defensive tactics, Goleador Hans Krankl announced his departure.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Franco Baresi: Italy's international also performed in Serie A matches. As he did on November 18, 1990 in the first derby between Milan's two top clubs after the World Cup on home soil. Inter, champions in 1989, had three German World Cup winners on the pitch. AC Milan with captain Franco Baresi were the 1988 champions and reigning CL winners. Inter won 1:0 and overtook AC Milan in the table.
Franco Baresi: Italy's international also performed in Serie A matches. As he did on November 18, 1990 in the first derby between Milan's two top clubs after the World Cup on home soil. Inter, champions in 1989, had three German World Cup winners on the pitch. AC Milan with captain Franco Baresi were the 1988 champions and reigning CL winners. Inter won 1:0 and overtook AC Milan in the table.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Andreas Brehme: His death on February 20, 2024 shook the soccer world. The two-legged standard specialist was only granted just over 63 years. His penalty to make it 1-0 in the 1990 World Cup final remains unforgettable. "Andi" Brehme scored nine goals in 90 international matches, the winning goal against Argentina as the crowning glory of the World Cup '90 was his last goal. His jersey is a reminder of this.
Andreas Brehme: His death on February 20, 2024 shook the soccer world. The two-legged standard specialist was only granted just over 63 years. His penalty to make it 1-0 in the 1990 World Cup final remains unforgettable. "Andi" Brehme scored nine goals in 90 international matches, the winning goal against Argentina as the crowning glory of the World Cup '90 was his last goal. His jersey is a reminder of this.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Herbert Prohaska: The playmaker captained our national team in the qualifying round for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He stepped down after being knocked out. It took until 1988 before Herbert Prohaska was persuaded to make a comeback in a team shirt in the late fall of his career. With three appearances, in which Austria remained unbeaten, he played a major part in the successful qualification for the 1990 World Cup.
Herbert Prohaska: The playmaker captained our national team in the qualifying round for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He stepped down after being knocked out. It took until 1988 before Herbert Prohaska was persuaded to make a comeback in a team shirt in the late fall of his career. With three appearances, in which Austria remained unbeaten, he played a major part in the successful qualification for the 1990 World Cup.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Hans Krankl: Rapid Vienna and Austria Vienna fought a breathtaking duel for the championship title in the spring of 1984. In the end, the better goal difference decided the match in favor of the Violets. Hans Krankl scored 17 times that season. The Bundesliga's record scorer (270 goals) had to settle for the Cup victory. Rapid narrowly missed out on their first championship hat-trick since 1919-1921.
Hans Krankl: Rapid Vienna and Austria Vienna fought a breathtaking duel for the championship title in the spring of 1984. In the end, the better goal difference decided the match in favor of the Violets. Hans Krankl scored 17 times that season. The Bundesliga's record scorer (270 goals) had to settle for the Cup victory. Rapid narrowly missed out on their first championship hat-trick since 1919-1921.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Cristiano Ronaldo: The 2003/04 season did not go according to plan for Manchester United. They finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and even in the last 16 of the League Cup. All that remained was the FA Cup, which the Red Devils won with a 3-0 victory in the thrilling final against Millwall. Cristiano Ronaldo scored to make it 1:0.
Cristiano Ronaldo: The 2003/04 season did not go according to plan for Manchester United. They finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and even in the last 16 of the League Cup. All that remained was the FA Cup, which the Red Devils won with a 3-0 victory in the thrilling final against Millwall. Cristiano Ronaldo scored to make it 1:0.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)
Walter Schachner: The 1978 World Cup in Argentina is unforgettable, the ÖFB team's first appearance in the finals since 1958. Austria was regarded as a clear underdog in the group with Spain, Sweden and Brazil. But the opening match against the favorites from the Iberian peninsula took everyone by surprise. Walter Schachner took the lead with a counter-attacking goal. Hans Krankl scored to give Austria a 2:1 victory.
Walter Schachner: The 1978 World Cup in Argentina is unforgettable, the ÖFB team's first appearance in the finals since 1958. Austria was regarded as a clear underdog in the group with Spain, Sweden and Brazil. But the opening match against the favorites from the Iberian peninsula took everyone by surprise. Walter Schachner took the lead with a counter-attacking goal. Hans Krankl scored to give Austria a 2:1 victory.
(Bild: Karl Grammer)

Alaba only as a consultant
David Alaba - four-time Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as well as 12-time national champion in Germany and Spain - will unfortunately be missing from the European Championships due to injury. His jersey from the qualifying match for the current EURO in Belgium, in which our captain shone as the defensive leader and the 1:1 draw, is part of the iconic display.

In his team kit, Didi Kühbauer scored the interim 2-0 against Bulgaria in April 1993.
In his team kit, Didi Kühbauer scored the interim 2-0 against Bulgaria in April 1993.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Kühbauer's beginnings
Didi Kühbauer's kit from Austria's 3-1 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in 1993 is a reminder of his first goal for the national team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
